Trump administration probes suspected $20 billion H-1B visa fraud
The Trump administration is digging into a suspected $20 billion fraud tied to H-1B visas and foreign labor programs.
Led by the Department of Labor's inspector general, this investigation is all about cracking down on fake visa applications and shady employment practices that could hurt US workers.
Legal action is expected if wrongdoing is found.
Cognizant, Cloudera labor certifications paused
Officials have found a Dallas workplace linked to more than 500 approved H-1B petitions, several offices appearing inactive.
Cognizant and Cloudera are also under the microscope, with their labor certifications paused over fraud concerns.
Employers could face closer scrutiny of job offers, wages, workplace locations, recruitment records, and immigration filings, while H-1B workers should double-check their paperwork matches official filings to avoid trouble as the investigation continues.