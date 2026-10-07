Trump administration proposes $70,000 fee per OPT student in US.
The Trump administration just dropped a proposal that could seriously shake up the way international students work in the US
Under the proposed rule, colleges would have to pay $70,000 for every student enrolled in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which allows graduates to work in their field for one year after graduation, with an additional two years for certain STEM degrees.
Colleges face $30,000 OPT renewal fee
On top of that hefty fee, schools would owe another $30,000 if a student renews their OPT.
Education leaders are worried these costs could push talented students to pick other countries instead.
While the Department of Homeland Security says these changes are meant to prevent visa fraud, critics argue it might hurt both universities and industries relying on skilled graduates.
The public has 60 days to weigh in before anything becomes final, and legal challenges could be on the horizon.