Trump administration proposes $70,000 fee per OPT student in US.

On top of that hefty fee, schools would owe another $30,000 if a student renews their OPT.

Education leaders are worried these costs could push talented students to pick other countries instead.

While the Department of Homeland Security says these changes are meant to prevent visa fraud, critics argue it might hurt both universities and industries relying on skilled graduates.

The public has 60 days to weigh in before anything becomes final, and legal challenges could be on the horizon.