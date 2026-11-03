Trump administration pushes election changes, sends 1,000 federal poll monitors

Democratic leaders aren't just watching from the sidelines. California Attorney General Rob Bonta and 23 other Democratic attorneys general have been strategizing to protect voters and keep polling places running smoothly.

Some federal lawsuits, like one seeking a delay in the certification of Alaska's Senate election if incumbent Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan loses by a margin that could be attributable to voter confusion from having a man with the same name on the ballot, have already been tossed out by courts.

The ongoing legal battles could shape how future elections are run.