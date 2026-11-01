Trump administration readies executive actions for possible Democratic led Congress
The Trump administration is prepping for a possible Democratic-led Congress by leaning on executive power, basically, making big decisions without needing Congress's sign-off.
Since April 2026, deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought have been working with the White House Counsel's Office to identify executive actions on things like immigration, tariffs, and federal spending to keep Trump's agenda moving even if Democrats take control.
Trump team prioritizes courtproof executive actions
With elections coming up, Trump's team expects tougher pushback from Democrats who could block his nominees and new laws.
That's why they're focusing on executive actions that can stand up in court and don't need congressional approval.
This approach highlights just how determined the administration is to keep its priorities rolling, no matter which way the political winds blow.