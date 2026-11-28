Trump administration relaunches USAID website with internal documents archive
What's the story
The Trump administration has relaunched the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) website, now featuring a trove of internal documents from the agency's past operations. The archive includes emails, reports, and presentations related to its work on disinformation and engagement with social media companies. The new section on the website is titled "Transparency and Accountability," which aims to shed light on how USAID functioned under previous administrations.
Controversial claims
Agency 'weaponized to advance radical agenda': Official website
The official USAID website now states that the agency was "weaponized to advance a radical agenda fundamentally at odds with American values."
The documents are being released in the name of transparency and accountability.
The page also provides a downloadable archive of 1.1GB worth of material, including emails, internal communications, briefing documents, concept notes, reports, and recorded webinars.
Archive contents
Documents include USAID's engagement with tech companies
The documents detail USAID's work on information integrity, misinformation and disinformation, as well as its interactions with tech companies like Meta, Google, and YouTube.
Among the listed documents are a report titled "USAID Disinformation Primer," an email about a meeting between then-USAID administrator Samantha Power and YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and a document titled "USAID Meta engagement."
Censorship debate
Inclusion of documents does not prove censorship
The inclusion of these documents on the website does not prove that USAID engaged in censorship or directed tech companies to remove content.
The collection focuses on programs and discussions that looked at how misinformation could affect democratic institutions, elections, and public debate.
However, the website does not provide detailed explanations of each communication or conclusions readers should draw from them.
Agency restructuring
Website relaunch follows Trump administration's foreign assistance overhaul
The website relaunch comes after the Trump administration's decision to restructure US foreign assistance.
On January 20, 2025, President Donald Trump signed an executive order titled "Reevaluating and Realigning United States Foreign Aid."
The order mandated a 90-day pause in foreign development assistance for program reviews.
The State Department later notified Congress of its intention to realign selected USAID functions in March 2025.