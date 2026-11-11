Trump administration seeks to end US H-1B 60-day grace period

Right now, if you lose your job on an H-1B (or L-1, O-1, or TN) visa, you get two months to find a new one or sort out your immigration status.

The Department of Homeland Security says cutting this window would reduce paperwork and keep visas tied strictly to employment.

But if the rule goes through, many might have to leave the US right away, meaning sudden moves and lost income for those affected.

DHS will review all public comments before making a final call.