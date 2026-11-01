Trump administration shares 'Thriller' migrant arrest videos and military footage
On Halloween, the Trump administration dropped some eyebrow-raising videos on social media.
US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shared clips of migrant arrests set to Michael Jackson's hit song "Thriller," complete with captions like "this guy was wanted for homicide."
The Defense Department joined in too, mixing military action footage with President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth talking tough on drug traffickers.
Videos spark criticism, FBI posts 'Thriller'
The videos quickly sparked criticism, with many feeling they made light of serious issues and disrespected undocumented immigrants.
Even the FBI got involved, posting its own animated "Thriller" video about crime stats.
Critics say this is part of a bigger pattern, using pop culture and provocative content to grab attention and stir up debate about immigration and national security.