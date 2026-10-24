Trump administration sues to block Alaska Senate certification over Sullivans

This Senate seat could tip the balance of power in Washington, making the stakes extra high.

Efforts to remove the independent Sullivan were shot down by the Alaska Supreme Court, so both Sullivans are staying on the ballot.

Meanwhile, legal expert Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, says Trump's lawsuit probably won't hold up since states run their own elections unless federal law is clearly broken.

This whole situation has sparked fresh debates about election rules and how much influence independent candidates really have.