Trump administration sues to block Alaska Senate certification over Sullivans
The Trump administration is suing to stop Alaska from certifying its Senate election results if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses to Democrat Mary Peltola.
The twist? There's also an independent candidate named Daniel J. Sullivan on the ballot, which could split votes and confuse people, especially since Alaska uses ranked-choice voting.
Derek Muller says Trump suit unlikely
This Senate seat could tip the balance of power in Washington, making the stakes extra high.
Efforts to remove the independent Sullivan were shot down by the Alaska Supreme Court, so both Sullivans are staying on the ballot.
Meanwhile, legal expert Derek Muller, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame, says Trump's lawsuit probably won't hold up since states run their own elections unless federal law is clearly broken.
This whole situation has sparked fresh debates about election rules and how much influence independent candidates really have.