US may impose sanctions on International Criminal Court: Report
What's the story
The Trump administration is reportedly considering sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC). The move would expand Washington's existing campaign against the tribunal, which has already targeted individual judges and prosecutors. According to The Wall Street Journal, an announcement could be made as soon as this week during the United Nations General Assembly.
Operational impact
US has already sanctioned ICC judges, prosecutors
The proposed sanctions would further increase US pressure on the ICC, which handles cases of war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity.
The Trump administration has already imposed sanctions on over a dozen ICC judges and prosecutors under an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in February 2025.
In August, the US sanctioned ICC President Tomoko Akane and senior trial lawyer Abdoulaye Seye, with restrictions coming into effect on September 17.
Financial implications
Proposed sanctions could complicate salary payments for American employees
The proposed sanctions would generally prohibit US citizens and companies from providing funds, goods, or services to the ICC without authorization from the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).
Banks often take a cautious approach to US sanctions due to their reliance on access to the American financial system.
The ICC's president and registrar have warned that organization-wide sanctions could complicate salary payments for dozens of American employees.
Jurisdiction dispute
What is the International Criminal Court?
The ICC was established in 2002 under the Rome Statute to prosecute individuals accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity when national authorities are unable or unwilling to pursue such cases.
The United States has never been a member of this court.
Washington has objected to ICC actions involving Israeli officials and US personnel, pushing for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders to be withdrawn.