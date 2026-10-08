Trump administration to unveil alleged H-1B and J-1 misuse findings
The Trump administration is set to share new findings today about alleged misuse of US work visas, mainly H-1B and J-1.
The announcement, by Vice President JD Vance's fraud task force along with the labor and justice departments, comes as concerns grow over scams in these programs.
Agencies probe H-1B, weigh OPT fees
Federal agencies have been ramping up checks on H-1B visa employers (think field checks and major investigations into H-1B and PERM systems, citing alleged fraudulent applications, wage-kickback arrangements and schemes involving employers and labor brokers).
There's also talk of adding new fees to the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program as part of a bigger push to fight fraud and protect American workers.
All these moves are part of a broader effort to make the immigration system fairer while keeping things strict against abuse.