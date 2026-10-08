Trump administration unveils $100 million plus US STEM plan boosting PhDs
The Trump administration is set to roll out a more than $100 million plan to strengthen STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) education across the US
Announced at a White House summit, this move is all about encouraging more Americans to go for Ph.D.s in science and engineering, amid a crackdown on international students that is hitting science and engineering PhD programs particularly hard and the US faces tough competition from China in AI.
NSF Young Scholars revived with $80 million
President Trump said, America is back in the game, and shared that tech industry leaders like Elon Musk and Jensen Huang will be honored.
A big part of this push is reviving the National Science Foundation's Young Scholars program (inactive since 1996), now getting $30 million in government funding and an additional $50 million from sources including Wall Street juggernaut Jane Street.
The Department of Energy will also receive $100 million in compute credits from a private donation to ramp up scientific research and keep America leading in tech.