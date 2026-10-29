Trump administration wants closer review of H-1B visa extensions
World
The Trump administration is looking to change how H-1B visa extensions work.
Instead of giving deference to past approvals, each extension could face closer review.
This could mean more paperwork and uncertainty for Indian professionals in the US especially those waiting years for green cards.
Indian H-1B holders risk higher costs
Since about 70% of H-1B holders are Indian, this move could hit them hardest.
Immigration experts like Bhumireddy Sai Srinivas Reddy warn it might lead to higher legal costs and extra documentation.
While current green card spots aren't affected, the process could get slower and more stressful for those relying on these extensions to stay and work in the US.