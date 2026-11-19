Trump admits spying on China as Jensen Huang affairs surface
President Trump openly admitted that the US spies on China, saying, "We spy better than they do," during a Fox News interview.
His comments come as former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang faces controversy over multiple extramarital affairs, including one with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, raising fresh questions about tech, trust, and global spying.
Trump defends spying as standard practice
Trump put spying in perspective by mentioning similar intelligence work with countries like Iran and Ukraine.
He called it standard practice between nations and said he isn't planning to stop any time soon.