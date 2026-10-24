Trump advisers see upside if Benjamin Netanyahu loses Israeli election

Netanyahu, after nearly two decades in power, is facing a real challenge from former Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

Some of Trump's key advisers (like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff) are frustrated that Netanyahu hasn't supported Trump's peace plan.

There are also concerns about Israel's military actions in Syria and tensions rising around Iran.

Plus, any big changes could even impact Trump's own chances in the November midterm elections.