Trump advisers see upside if Benjamin Netanyahu loses Israeli election
Trump's advisers are actually seeing a silver lining if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu loses the upcoming election.
Even though Trump endorsed him, polls show Netanyahu's coalition might not win.
The thinking is that new leadership in Israel could be more open to working closely with Washington and supporting US goals in the region.
Gadi Eisenkot challenges Benjamin Netanyahu
Netanyahu, after nearly two decades in power, is facing a real challenge from former Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.
Some of Trump's key advisers (like Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff) are frustrated that Netanyahu hasn't supported Trump's peace plan.
There are also concerns about Israel's military actions in Syria and tensions rising around Iran.
Plus, any big changes could even impact Trump's own chances in the November midterm elections.