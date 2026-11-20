Trump ally Cleta Mitchell sought pardons for 2020 fake electors
Trump ally Cleta Mitchell, a key lawyer in Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, urgently tried to secure pardons for people involved in the 2020 "fake elector" plot.
Mitchell reached out to pardon attorney Ed Martin in the fall of 2025, stressing they needed to "Time is of the essence," hoping to shield them from trials in Georgia and Michigan and ease their financial and emotional stress.
Federal pardons left state cases uncovered
Even though federal pardons were granted weeks later, they did not cover state-level cases.
The cases against fake electors in Arizona, Michigan, and Nevada have stalled for reasons unrelated to the pardons, highlighting how presidential pardons can only go so far when it comes to state prosecutions.
The emails give a rare look at how Trump's team tried to protect supporters caught up in post-election legal battles.