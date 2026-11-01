Trump and Netanyahu discuss Iran after White House military meeting
US President Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Netanyahu just had a phone call about rising tensions with Iran.
This chat happened while the US is seriously considering possible military action, but also looking at other options.
Earlier in the week, Trump met with senior military leadership at the White House to go over strategic options for resuming major combat operations.
Rubio: US still talking to Iran
Even with all this tension, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the US is still talking to Iran and hasn't given up on diplomacy.
At a recent G-20 meeting in Georgia, Rubio accused Iran of stirring up trouble in the region and supporting groups like Hezbollah.
On the flip side, Iran's supreme leader warned of military retaliation if provoked, but Trump thinks there's still a chance for real talks.