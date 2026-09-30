Trump announces AI safety pact with Google, Meta, OpenAI, NVIDIA
World
Donald Trump just announced a new AI safety pact with big names like Google, Meta, OpenAI, and NVIDIA.
The goal? Make sure AI systems don't go rogue by using independent checks and board-level oversight.
There's also a plan to keep an eye on AI models while they're being built and rolled out, especially after some recent tech slip-ups.
Companies to update AI safety standards
The companies will meet regularly to update safety standards together.
Trump's also backing more data centers for powering all this AI, even though people are worried about their energy use.
He pointed out that these centers could provide financial benefits to communities.