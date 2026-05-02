Trump announces US will withdraw 5,000 troops from Germany

United States President Donald Trump has announced plans to withdraw 5,000 active-duty troops from Germany . The withdrawal will be completed in the next six to 12 months. The decision comes after tensions between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over the US-Israeli conflict in Iran. Merz had accused Washington of being "humiliated" by Iranian leadership and criticized its strategy in the war.

Official statement Withdrawal to affect 14% of US troops in Germany Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the decision was made after a "thorough review of the Department's force posture in Europe." He added that it takes into account theater requirements and conditions on the ground. The withdrawal will affect around 14% of US troops stationed in Germany, which is home to several key military facilities, including Ramstein Air Base and a medical center at Landstuhl, and exceeds 36,000 US service members.

Political backlash Decision criticized by Democratic lawmakers, defense experts The announcement of the troop withdrawal has been met with criticism from Democratic lawmakers and defense experts. Senator Jack Reed, a senior Democrat on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said it could benefit Russian President Vladimir Putin and weaken US security interests. He said it "suggests American commitments to our allies are dependent on the president's mood."

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Past proposals Trump had proposed reducing military presence in Germany before This isn't the first time Trump has proposed reducing the US military presence in Germany. During his first term, he had threatened to pull out about 10,000 troops but never did. Democratic President Joe Biden halted those plans after taking office in 2021. The current withdrawal comes amid ongoing tensions between Washington and NATO over Europe's security responsibilities, especially after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

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