Trump announces voluntary AI pact at White House, unveils America.gov
President Donald Trump just announced a voluntary agreement with major AI leaders at the White House.
The goal? To keep AI in check through both internal and outside reviews, without putting strict limits on development.
Trump introduced America.gov, a new AI chatbot to help people access government services, and called AI a technology bigger than the Industrial Revolution, saying the US is leading China in this field.
White House event backs self regulation
Big names like Elon Musk, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, OpenAI president Greg Brockman, and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei joined the event. The main focus was on letting the industry regulate itself.
Trump also suggested offering more financial support to local schools or by taking steps to reduce energy costs.
He framed AI as a race with China and said there would be a winner and a loser, with no second place.