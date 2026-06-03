Trump appeals court ruling on $166B tariff refunds

The Donald Trump administration has appealed a United States trade court's order to refund importers who paid $166 billion in tariffs. The tariffs were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court earlier this year. The appeal was filed by the Justice Department on Tuesday, challenging Judge Richard Eaton's authority to order refunds for all importers who paid the levies without filing a lawsuit.

Refund dispute Administration contesting another order requiring testimony The administration is also contesting another order from Eaton that requires Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott to testify about refund efforts. The Justice Department has appealed this order as well, arguing that it does not meet the "extraordinary circumstances" needed to force a high-level official to testify in court. Both disputes will now be heard at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Refund progress Customs agency working on repaying $85 billion The customs agency is currently working on repaying around $85 billion through an online claims portal. This system was set up after the government lost at the Supreme Court. The administration argues that Eaton can't order refunds for importers whose payments became final unless they're active court participants. Trade lawyers have raised concerns that this process could burden importers, especially small businesses lacking resources or expertise to file claims.

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