Trump appeals court ruling on $166B tariff refunds
What's the story
The Donald Trump administration has appealed a United States trade court's order to refund importers who paid $166 billion in tariffs. The tariffs were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court earlier this year. The appeal was filed by the Justice Department on Tuesday, challenging Judge Richard Eaton's authority to order refunds for all importers who paid the levies without filing a lawsuit.
Refund dispute
Administration contesting another order requiring testimony
The administration is also contesting another order from Eaton that requires Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott to testify about refund efforts. The Justice Department has appealed this order as well, arguing that it does not meet the "extraordinary circumstances" needed to force a high-level official to testify in court. Both disputes will now be heard at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.
Refund progress
Customs agency working on repaying $85 billion
The customs agency is currently working on repaying around $85 billion through an online claims portal. This system was set up after the government lost at the Supreme Court. The administration argues that Eaton can't order refunds for importers whose payments became final unless they're active court participants. Trade lawyers have raised concerns that this process could burden importers, especially small businesses lacking resources or expertise to file claims.
Testimony ruling
Eaton denied request to reconsider Scott's testimony requirement
Eaton has denied the Justice Department's request to reconsider Scott's testimony requirement. He emphasized the need for a "policy maker and administrator" to discuss the administration's plans for refunding tariffs. The Supreme Court ruled Trump's use of emergency powers to impose levies was unlawful but didn't address refunds, leaving that issue for lower courts.