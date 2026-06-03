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Home / News / World News / Trump appeals court ruling on $166B tariff refunds
Trump appeals court ruling on $166B tariff refunds
The tariffs were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court

Trump appeals court ruling on $166B tariff refunds

By Mudit Dube
Jun 03, 2026
04:11 pm
What's the story

The Donald Trump administration has appealed a United States trade court's order to refund importers who paid $166 billion in tariffs. The tariffs were declared illegal by the US Supreme Court earlier this year. The appeal was filed by the Justice Department on Tuesday, challenging Judge Richard Eaton's authority to order refunds for all importers who paid the levies without filing a lawsuit.

Refund dispute

Administration contesting another order requiring testimony

The administration is also contesting another order from Eaton that requires Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Rodney Scott to testify about refund efforts. The Justice Department has appealed this order as well, arguing that it does not meet the "extraordinary circumstances" needed to force a high-level official to testify in court. Both disputes will now be heard at the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit.

Refund progress

Customs agency working on repaying $85 billion

The customs agency is currently working on repaying around $85 billion through an online claims portal. This system was set up after the government lost at the Supreme Court. The administration argues that Eaton can't order refunds for importers whose payments became final unless they're active court participants. Trade lawyers have raised concerns that this process could burden importers, especially small businesses lacking resources or expertise to file claims.

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Testimony ruling

Eaton denied request to reconsider Scott's testimony requirement

Eaton has denied the Justice Department's request to reconsider Scott's testimony requirement. He emphasized the need for a "policy maker and administrator" to discuss the administration's plans for refunding tariffs. The Supreme Court ruled Trump's use of emergency powers to impose levies was unlawful but didn't address refunds, leaving that issue for lower courts.

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