Trump approves 2009 Fort Hood shooter's execution by firing squad 

Hasan was found to have been radicalized after contacting extremist Islamic figures, including Anwar al-Awlaki.

He was charged under the Uniform Code of Military Justice and represented himself in a court-martial in August 2013.

Admitting to the attack, Hasan claimed he wanted to protect Taliban leaders abroad.

He was convicted on 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted premeditated murder, receiving a death sentence.