Trump at UN stresses 'America 1st' and expects Tehran deal
At the United Nations, President Trump stuck to his "America first" message and made it clear he prefers action over talk, saying, "While others have talked, I have acted."
He highlighted using both the military and diplomacy to keep the US secure and peaceful.
Trump also said he still expects Tehran to make a deal after the November midterm elections.
Trump meets Zelensky, announces Greenland deal
Right after his speech, Trump kept busy, meeting Ukraine's President Zelensky and Gulf leaders about global energy issues.
He announced a new military and business agreement with Greenland (after some serious diplomatic effort) and talked oil prices with Venezuela's interim leader.
Meanwhile, both US and Iranian officials showed interest in renewing dialogue, raising hopes for less tension between the two countries.