Trump considering FBI chief Kash Patel's ouster? White House replies 

United States President Donald Trump has denied reports that he is considering the removal of Indian-American Kash Patel from his current position, according to a statement from the White House. When asked about the speculation on Air Force One, Trump said, "No, he's doing a great job. Kash Patel? He's doing a great job, I think." The rumors had emerged amid concerns over Patel's social media activity and alleged misuse of bureau resources.

Official statement White House dismisses rumors of Patel's ouster The White House earlier dismissed the reports about Trump's possible decision to remove Patel. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called the rumors "completely made up." She shared a photo of Trump and Patel in the Oval Office with law enforcement, adding that after reading the headline, Trump laughed and said, "That's totally false. Come on, Kash, let's take a picture to show them you're doing a great job!"

Ongoing investigations Patel's conduct under scrutiny Despite the White House's denial, Patel's conduct has been under increasing scrutiny. The New York Times reported that the FBI used a SWAT team to provide security for country music singer Alexis Wilkins, who is his girlfriend. Patel has also reportedly used government jets for personal travel, including visits to Wilkins and recreational trips like golfing. He defended these practices as necessary for secure communications equipment access.