Trump bans CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a ban on news outlets MS NOW, CNN and Politico from the White House. The decision was made after what he called "cumulative stories" by these outlets. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said these outlets "shouldn't be able to constantly write or report FICTION and LIES when they're covering the President of the United States."
Legal implications
WHCA calls out Trump's decision
Despite potential legal challenges under the First Amendment, which guarantees freedom of the press, Trump defended his decision.
He said it was important to point out such actions "whether it survives or doesn't."
The White House Correspondents' Association, through President Jacqui Heinrich, said reporters were "being singled out for doing their jobs" and that this "is about more than the rights of journalists."
Outlets' reaction
CNN and Politico's response to the ban
CNN has defended its reporting, calling the ban an "illegal assault" on constitutionally-protected rights.
Politico said it would continue to report fairly and vigorously defend its First Amendment rights against any restrictions.
The outlet also dismissed Trump's claims of receiving government subsidies as false and debunked.
Legal expert opinion
Legal expert weighs in on the ban
Arthur Spitzer, a lawyer for the American Civil Liberties Union, slammed Trump's decision as unconstitutional. He said it discriminates against news outlets based on their reporting.
"The government isn't supposed to do that," he added.
This isn't the first time Trump has tried to restrict press access; he previously attempted to suspend a CNN reporter's press pass in 2018 and is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over barring Associated Press journalists from certain spaces.