Trump calls for 'complete' economic isolation of Iran at UNGA

At the U.N. General Assembly, President Trump called for "complete" economic isolation of Iran, doubling down on stopping its nuclear ambitions.

He hinted that a deal could be possible after US midterm elections in November.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf insisted they won't give in to US demands.

A separate senior Iranian official suggested they might reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days if the US fulfilled Tehran's demands to ease military pressure and lift an American blockade on Iranian ports.