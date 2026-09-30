Trump calls Google CEO Pichai 'monster' at White House event
World
At a recent White House event with top tech leaders, President Trump called Google CEO Sundar Pichai a "monster," but in a good way, praising his influence, success, and low-profile public image.
Pichai just smiled and took it in stride during the AI-focused discussion.
'White House Accord' requires AI checks
The meeting brought together big names like NVIDIA's Jensen Huang and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg to talk about the future of artificial intelligence.
One key outcome was the signing of the "White House Accord on Super Intelligence," which means tech companies will set up stronger checks for AI risks, reviewed by internal and independent external reviews.
Even with ongoing debates about tech's impact on society, Trump's team is pushing for faster AI growth and more investment.