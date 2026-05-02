US at war with Iran, can't let 'lunatics' have nukes

United States President Donald Trump has reiterated his hardline stance against Iran , saying the US is at war with the nation as "We're in a war because, I think you would agree, we can't let lunatics have a nuclear weapon." This statement comes even as members of his administration told Congress that the war is over. Speaking at an event in Florida, Trump claimed US military action had prevented Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Military intervention Trump claims Iran would have had nuclear weapons Trump said, "We stopped them (Iran) with the B2 bombers. If we didn't do that, they would've had a nuclear weapon. Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would have been blown to pieces." He also claimed that Iran was being decimated and had no navy or air force left. "They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. They have no radar. Their leaders are all gone," he said.

Proposal rejection Trump rejects Iran's proposal to end conflict Trump has rejected Iran's latest proposal to end the conflict, saying it won't be resolved prematurely. He blamed Tehran's "fractured leadership" for not providing a satisfactory deal, the "kind of deal that we have to have." The rejection came soon after Pakistan, acting as a mediator, delivered the proposal from Iran. Despite accusations of violations from both sides, a fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran remains in place.

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