Trump campaigns in Florida Iowa and Kansas ahead of midterms
World
Donald Trump is hitting key states like Florida, Iowa, and Kansas just days before the US midterm elections.
He's urging voters amid high fuel prices, warning their policies could "bankrupt your family."
Trump is also reminding crowds about his policies on trade and immigration, hoping to win back support.
Harvard: Democrats 96% chance House
Meanwhile, Democrats are pretty upbeat.
Democratic House leader Hakeem Jeffries says this weekend that he was "very confident" his party was on course to win control of the House of Representatives.
A Harvard forecast gives Democrats a strong shot (96% chance at winning the House and 76% for the Senate), which could shape what happens next in US politics.