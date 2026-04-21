Trump may attend Iran talks either 'in-person or virtually': Report

United States President Donald Trump may attend the upcoming peace talks with Iran , either in person or virtually, if a deal were to be signed, according to news agency Reuters. The talks are scheduled to be held in Islamabad , Pakistan. "Things are moving forward and the talks are on track for tomorrow," a Pakistani source involved in the discussions told Reuters.

Negotiation hurdles Ceasefire deadline approaches with significant hurdles remaining The two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington will end on Wednesday, and Trump has said it's "highly unlikely" that it would be extended. While the United States is confident that the peace talks will proceed in Pakistan, uncertainty looms over Iran's participation after the US seized an Iranian-flagged vessel near the Strait of Hormuz over the weekend. Iran has called on the US to release the vessel, saying the US would be responsible for any further escalation of the situation.

Diplomatic considerations Iranian official says participation in talks 'positively reviewing' However, a senior Iranian official told Reuters that Tehran is "positively reviewing" its participation in the talks, despite previously ruling them out. Axios also reported that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has approved the Iranian negotiating team to head to Islamabad for peace talks. No decision has been made public yet. The Iranian government hopes to use its leverage over the Strait of Hormuz to negotiate sanctions relief and avoid a renewed conflict without compromising its nuclear program.

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