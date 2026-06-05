Donald Trump cancels Freedom 250 concert, announces rally instead

American President Donald Trump has officially canceled the Freedom 250 concerts scheduled for the National Mall in Washington, D.C. The decision comes after most artists withdrew from the event , citing concerns over its nonpartisan nature and security issues. In place of these concerts, Trump announced a rally featuring his speech as the main attraction.

Rally details 'Greatest Rally, EVER!' promised by Trump Trump has promised that the rally will be "the Greatest Rally, EVER!" and "A Rally to end all Rallies!" He also revealed that country singer Lee Greenwood will introduce him at the event. President Trump said on Truth Social, "We don't want singers with no talent, but big fees to put you to sleep - we've told them all to stay home."

Artist withdrawals Trump takes dig at artists who withdrew from event Trump also took a dig at artists who withdrew from the Freedom 250 concerts, including Morris Day, Bret Michaels, Martina McBride, Young MC, the Commodores, and Milli Vanilli. Only Vanilla Ice remained committed to performing at the event until its cancelation. The politician noted they won't be needing those musicians as "All we want is you, me, a few speakers, and the Greatest Music ever played, the same Music you have listened to for years!"

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Musical lineup What will be featured at the rally? Despite the cancellation of the concerts, Trump promised a musical extravaganza at the rally. He said Christopher Macchio would sing Nessun Dorma, Hallelujah, Ave Maria, and God Bless America. President Trump also mentioned that the rally would feature "the wonderful US Army Band, 'Pershing's Own,' and Armed Forces Choir, and 'The President's Own United States Marine Band, with the Joint Armed Forces Chorus,' playing all of your favorite Hits."

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