Trump cancels rallies in tight Senate race states
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has canceled his planned rallies in Iowa and Kansas just days before the November 3 midterm elections. The decision comes as Republicans are facing unexpectedly tight Senate races in both states. Instead of in-person appearances, Trump will now opt for tele-interactions with voters across the country. The canceled events were supposed to be held on Saturday and Sunday for Salina, Kansas, and Dubuque, Iowa, respectively.
Rally format change
RNC announces 'tele-rallies'
The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the cancelation of the Iowa rally, citing strong party performance in both states.
The RNC described a "72-hour sprint" of phone rallies to maximize Trump's reach.
MAGA Inc., a campaign funding group aligned with Trump, will host "tele-rallies" in at least 19 states before Election Day.
These tele-rallies are cheaper and easier to stage than large arena events, but require a trade-off in intensity and length.
Health concerns
Speculations about Trump's health
While the RNC's statement emphasized strong party performance as the reason for cancellation, there are speculations about Trump's health.
The Associated Press reported that Trump's demanding schedule may have taken a toll on him, with his voice growing raspy.
However, Trump has rejected any suggestion that health played a role in his decision to cancel these rallies.
Mixed reactions
Mixed reactions from Republicans
The decision to cancel the rallies has drawn mixed reactions from Republicans.
Some top Republican operatives in both states expressed relief at the cancelations, as Trump's rallies can nationalize contests that some candidates would prefer to keep local.
Kansas Governor Bill Graves argued that Trump's presence might not produce votes for Republican candidate Roger Marshall and could energize his opponent Adam Hamilton's supporters instead.
Election update
Kansas and Iowa Senate races
The Kansas Senate race has tightened considerably, with polls showing a near tie between Republican incumbent Roger Marshall and Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton.
In Iowa, the Senate contest is also competitive with no incumbent. Republican Rep. Ashley Hinson faces Democratic state Rep. Josh Turek in a closely contested battle.
Recent surveys show mixed results in Iowa, making it difficult to predict the outcome.