Trump cancels rallies in tight Senate race states

The Republican National Committee (RNC) announced the cancelation of the Iowa rally, citing strong party performance in both states.

The RNC described a "72-hour sprint" of phone rallies to maximize Trump's reach.

MAGA Inc., a campaign funding group aligned with Trump, will host "tele-rallies" in at least 19 states before Election Day.

These tele-rallies are cheaper and easier to stage than large arena events, but require a trade-off in intensity and length.