Trump cancels Pete Hegseth's livestream plan for Nidal Hasan execution
World
Donald Trump just called off Pete Hegseth's plan to livestream the execution of Nidal Hasan, who was sentenced to death for the 2009 Fort Hood shooting.
The move came after a wave of public backlash against airing an execution online.
Defense Department says livestream still possible
Even with Trump's cancelation, the Defense Department says a livestream could still happen on December 3.
Meanwhile, Hegseth has support from some religious leaders who believe public executions serve as a deterrent, though others in faith communities strongly disagree, highlighting how divided people remain over capital punishment today.