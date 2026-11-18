Trump cites friendship with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. for U.S.-Philippines ties
At the ASEAN-US special summit in Manila, President Trump said U.S.-Philippines relations are "closer than ever," pointing to his personal friendship with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as a big reason why.
The two countries are also marking 80 years of official ties this year.
Trump highlights U.S.-Philippines defense plans
Trump highlighted new plans for more joint special forces training and modernizing defense efforts between the two nations.
He also praised Marcos's leadership of ASEAN and reassured everyone that the US is committed to supporting its allies in the Indo-Pacific region.
Next up, Trump is scheduled to travel to Shenzhen for major talks with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit.