Trump claims credit for Netanyahu's lead in pivotal Israel election  

Later, when a reporter asked Trump about the election, he responded, "I heard the poll numbers were wrong... the exit polls; I heard he [Netanyahu] did very well. It was pretty close, but very well. When the endorsement went out, it helped him a lot."

Trump concluded, "It's a little bit early, but I'm hearing in Israel, top people say, 'Wow! He did a lot better than people thought.' It's looking like maybe a stalemate or a win."