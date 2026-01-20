Trump claims Greenland as US territory in new post

United States President Donald Trump has reignited his controversial proposition of acquiring Greenland from Denmark. "We have to have it. They have to have this done. They can't protect it," he told reporters in Florida. He said discussions on Greenland would take place with various leaders attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "We'll be talking about it with the various people," he said.

Image post Trump shares image of Greenland as US territory Trump also shared an image on Truth Social, showing Greenland as part of "US territory." The picture shows him with JD Vance and Marco Rubio planting a US flag on the Arctic island. In another post, Trump revealed he had a "very good telephone call" with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte about the Danish territory. He said he agreed to meet various parties in Davos. "I expressed to everyone...very plainly, Greenland is imperative for National and World Security," he said.

Diplomatic exchange Trump shares conversation with Macron Trump also posted a screenshot of his conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron after threatening to impose a 200% tariff on French wines and champagne over Macron's refusal to join the "Board of Peace." In the screenshot shared by Trump, Macron invited him to Paris for G7 and dinner. "My friend, We are totally in line on Syria. We can do great things on Iran. I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland," the text read.

Advertisement