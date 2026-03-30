Trump claims Iran has accepted most of 15-point ceasefire terms

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran has accepted most of the 15-point ceasefire deal proposed by Washington. Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, Trump said, "They gave us most of the points. Why wouldn't they?" He added that while Iran agreed to many terms, he would be asking for a few more concessions. However, he did not disclose what these additional demands would be.

Counter proposal Iran rejects ceasefire, lists 5 conditions Iran has publicly rejected the 15-point ceasefire deal. Instead, Tehran has put forth five of its own conditions for a ceasefire. The conditions include an end to "aggression" by the US and Israel, guarantees against future attacks, payment of war reparations, and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz These include maintaining control over the Strait of Hormuz.

Mediation attempts Pakistan Saudi Arabia Turkey mediate talks In a bid to mediate the conflict, officials from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey reportedly met over the weekend. However, it remains unclear if any progress was made during these talks. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said both Iran and the US have expressed confidence in Pakistan to host future talks. Despite this, neither side has indicated readiness for meetings yet.

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