Trump claims Iran leaderless, Mojtaba Khamenei dead or wounded

United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran 's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is either dead or in very bad shape. He said this while asserting that American military operations have effectively destroyed Tehran's leadership amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "Their leaders are dead. Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead," Trump said during a recent address.

Military destruction Trump claims US destroyed Iran defenses Trump also claimed that the US military had destroyed Iran's defense capabilities, including its air force, naval fleet, and command structure. "Their air force is dead, totally, completely dead. It's out of business, with no planes left at all," he said. He also claimed that all 22 mine-dropping vessels of Iran were gone and their anti-aircraft and communications capabilities were completely dismantled.

Leadership vacuum Some officials confirm Mojtaba Khamenei injured Mojtaba Khamenei, who was elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli military campaign on February 28, is reportedly injured. Some Iranian officials have confirmed that he sustained injuries during the attack but haven't clarified his condition. Unconfirmed reports suggest he may be in a coma.

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