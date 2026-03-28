Trump claims Iran leaderless, Mojtaba Khamenei dead or wounded
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is either dead or in very bad shape. He said this while asserting that American military operations have effectively destroyed Tehran's leadership amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia. "Their leaders are dead. Their supreme leader is no longer supreme. He's dead," Trump said during a recent address.
Military destruction
Trump claims US destroyed Iran defenses
Trump also claimed that the US military had destroyed Iran's defense capabilities, including its air force, naval fleet, and command structure. "Their air force is dead, totally, completely dead. It's out of business, with no planes left at all," he said. He also claimed that all 22 mine-dropping vessels of Iran were gone and their anti-aircraft and communications capabilities were completely dismantled.
Leadership vacuum
Some officials confirm Mojtaba Khamenei injured
Mojtaba Khamenei, who was elected as Iran's new Supreme Leader after his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in a US-Israeli military campaign on February 28, is reportedly injured. Some Iranian officials have confirmed that he sustained injuries during the attack but haven't clarified his condition. Unconfirmed reports suggest he may be in a coma.
Escalating tensions
Missile strikes escalate West Asia conflict
The war in West Asia continues to escalate, with Iran intensifying missile strikes on Israel and Gulf Arab nations hosting US military bases. A strike on Saudi Arabia's Prince Sultan Air Base wounded 12 US service members. Meanwhile, Israel has signaled its intent to expand military operations against Iran as US forces continue their strikes on Iranian targets.