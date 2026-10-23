'They rigged 2nd election': Trump declares 'right' to run again
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has said he believes he has the "right to run again" for president again, despite the constitutional restrictions. Speaking at a campaign rally in Iowa, he said, "I don't know who's going to be your next president." The 80-year-old president acknowledged that the law might not allow him to run again but still believed he had grounds for another campaign
Trump
'They rigged the election'
He repeated his charge that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
"They cheated us on the second one because we won it three times, so I think I have the right to run again. I think I have the right to run again because they cheated," he said.
He continued: "They rigged the election. They rigged that."
Future plans
Trump's previous comments on running again
In August, Trump had also said he would like to run again. He said, "I'd love to run, but the law is very strong."
At the White House Correspondents's Association dinner in July, he wore a red "Trump 2028" hat and told attendees, "I won three times....Now, I'm going to do it again."
Trump has also posted "Trump 2028" imagery on social media and his allies have occasionally discussed possible ways he could remain in power past his current term.
Approval ratings
Trump's approval ratings hit record lows
As Trump gears up for the midterm elections, his approval ratings have hit record lows.
According to a CNN/SSRS poll, only 32% of US adults approve of him, while a New York Times/Siena University poll shows just 36% support among likely voters.
As per a Reuters/Ipsos poll this week, his approval rating hit a record low of 31%.