Trump faces backlash over 'convinced' NVIDIA to reinstate Jensen claims
What's the story
US President Donald Trump has claimed credit for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as CEO of NVIDIA. In a phone interview with CNBC, Trump said he spoke "directly and indirectly" to NVIDIA's board members about bringing back Huang after his resignation 11 days earlier over an alleged affair with a suspected Chinese intelligence asset, Alice Huang. "I spoke to them. Let me put it this way: And I convinced them. I made the deal," Trump said in the phone interview.
Board's choice
'Very exciting news': Trump on Huang's reinstatement
Trump called the decision by the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang as CEO and president "very exciting news." "We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius," Trump said.
The NVIDIA board decided to reinstate Huang on Monday.
Harvey C Jones, chair of the company's board of directors, said they believe "Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interest of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."
Safety assurance
Trump assures NVIDIA board of no national security threat
Trump also said a "very thorough investigation" by the US government "exonerated" Huang and determined that he "did nothing wrong."
However, he did not specify which investigation he was referring to.
The president stressed that losing someone as talented as Huang would be a bigger threat than any alleged national security risks.
Official consultation
Ongoing investigations into Alice Huang
Before "recommending" Huang's reinstatement, Trump said he consulted Attorney General Todd Blanche and Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton. He said he had to ensure there were no legal repercussions for his recommendation.
Clayton confirmed that investigations into Alice, who allegedly had an affair with Jensen Huang, are still ongoing.
The Commerce Department recently added Megaspeed, Alice's former company, to its Entity List that prevents US firms from doing business with listed companies without obtaining a special license.
Resignation aftermath
Jensen Huang resigned from NVIDIA on November 12
Trump's decision to intervene has drawn bipartisan criticism.
Democratic Representative Hakeem Jeffries called the reinstatement "indefensible, irresponsible and incomprehensible," promising a congressional investigation into potential national security risks.
Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren also criticized the move as "reckless" and demanded transparency about government input in Huang's reinstatement decision.
"The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what 'input' was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement," she said.
Backlash
'Controversy just the tip of the iceberg'
Another Republican Representative, Don Bacon, who chairs a House subcommittee on cybersecurity, said, "NVIDIA should have moved on without Huang."
"We cannot say we want to win the AI race and then give China our best technology. We need sunlight on who is responsible."
The chair of the Senate's select committee on intelligence, Republican Tom Cotton, also said, "The controversy with NVIDIA...Megaspeed is just the tip of the iceberg, and it's not resolved because Jensen Huang has his job back."