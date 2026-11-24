Trump called the decision by the Nvidia board to reinstate Huang as CEO and president "very exciting news." "We have to protect our geniuses, and he's certainly a genius," Trump said.

The NVIDIA board decided to reinstate Huang on Monday.

Harvey C Jones, chair of the company's board of directors, said they believe "Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA and that his reinstatement is in the best interest of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."