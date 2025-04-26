Trump condemns Pahalgam terror attack, expresses faith in India-Pakistan resolution
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, calling it a "bad one."
Talking to reporters on Air Force One, he said he was confident that India and Pakistan would independently find their way through the tension between them.
The US leader said, "I'm very close to India and I'm very close to Pakistan... They've had that fight for a thousand years in Kashmir."
Historical perspective
Trump emphasizes historical context of Kashmir conflict
Trump pointed out the age of the Kashmir conflict, saying, "Tensions on that border for 1,500 years. So you know it's been the same."
However, he was confident that a solution would come eventually. "I'm sure they'll get it figured out one way or the other," he said.
His statements come amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan after a deadly terror strike in Kashmir earlier this week that killed 26 people.
Support for India
Trump expresses support for India in wake of attack
In a recent telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump vehemently condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and extended full support to India. He vowed his dedication to bringing the perpetrators of this 'heinous attack' to justice.
Tuesday's deadly assault left 26 dead at Baisaran meadow, a popular tourist spot in Kashmir. This is the most lethal attack in nearly two decades.
Diplomatic measures
Diplomatic fallout and India's response
The Pahalgam terror attack has caused a major dip in India-Pakistan relations, triggering an array of diplomatic measures from the Indian government.
Among other things, it has shut the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, stopped the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, and decreased personnel in High Commissions on both sides.
India further suspended the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 after the Pahalgam attack.