Trump confirms meeting with Xi has been delayed 

United States President Donald Trump has confirmed that his planned summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing has been postponed. The meeting, originally scheduled from March 31 to April 2, has been delayed by "five or six weeks" due to the ongoing US-Israel conflict against Iran. "We're working with China. They were fine with it ... I look forward to seeing President Xi. He looks forward to seeing me, I think," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Diplomatic discussions Chinese embassy confirms ongoing communication The Chinese embassy in Washington has yet to confirm Trump's timeline but said, "China and the US remain in communication on President Trump's visit to China, including the dates." Trump and Xi were expected to discuss a variety of issues, including trade tariffs and Chinese export curbs on rare earth minerals and magnets, as well as the US-Taiwan relationship and Chinese fentanyl exports.

Presidential priorities Trump addresses concerns over trip delay Trump has said that he wants to be in the US during the Iran conflict. He emphasized his good relationship with China and denied any ulterior motives behind delaying the trip. "Because of the war I want to be here, I have to be here," he said. Trump has also indicated that he is seeking China's help in reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which has been largely shut by Tehran since the US and Israel launched their war on Iran.

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