Trump confirms secret plane switch amid Iran threat 

The Washington Post first reported that Trump was moved from Air Force One to a smaller military aircraft, an Air Force C-32A.

The transfer was done using an airport catering truck, normally used for loading meals and supplies preflight.

According to the report, on July 8, Trump was seen boarding an old Air Force One jet in view of television cameras. Minutes later, he was secretly transferred to the smaller US Air Force C-32A aircraft using a catering truck.