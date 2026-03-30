Trump considering military operation to extract Iran's uranium: Report

United States President Donald Trump is reportedly mulling a ground operation in Iran . The plan involves seizing nearly 400kg of enriched uranium, which Tehran could use for nuclear weapons, The Wall Street Journal reported. This development comes even as regional talks to de-escalate the Middle East conflict are underway. According to the report, Trump has made it clear that he won't let Iran retain this nuclear material and has discussed "seizing it by force" if necessary.

Diplomatic efforts US Iran talks via Pakistan progressing Despite the threat of a ground operation, indirect talks between the US and Iran through Pakistani "emissaries" are reportedly progressing. Trump has said that "a deal could be made fairly quickly." However, direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran remain absent. Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey are also acting as mediators in these talks.

War rationale Pentagon considers more Gulf troops Trump has offered various reasons for the war on Iran, but one remains constant: preventing Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. The Pentagon is reportedly considering sending up to 10,000 more ground troops to the Gulf region. Last week, the US Central Command confirmed that over 3,500 troops, including 2,500 Marines, had reached the Middle East.

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Escalating tensions President Trump demands Iran surrender uranium On Sunday night, Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran: comply with US demands or "they're not going to have a country." He referred to the uranium by saying, "They're going to give us the nuclear dust." Before airstrikes in June last year, Iran was believed to possess over 400kg of highly enriched uranium at 60% and nearly 200kg of fissile material, which is easily converted into 90% weapons-grade uranium.

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Operational hurdles Experts warn Iran uranium seizure risky Seizing the uranium by force would be a complex and dangerous operation, experts say. It could invite retaliation from Iran and prolong the conflict beyond the four-to-six-week timeframe outlined by Trump's team. US forces would have to enter Iranian sites under fire from Tehran's surface-to-air missiles and drones, secure perimeters for engineers to search through debris, eliminate mines, and extract nuclear material with an elite special operations team.