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Home / News / World News / Trump says he's AI's best 'guardrail' amid 'SICK conspiracy'
Trump says he's AI's best 'guardrail' amid 'SICK conspiracy'
Trump calls fears of AI taking over the world a 'HOAX'

Trump says he's AI's best 'guardrail' amid 'SICK conspiracy'

By Snehil Singh
Sep 15, 2026
08:28 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has dismissed calls for increased government oversight of artificial intelligence (AI), claiming that he is a sufficient "guardrail" against rogue technology. In a social media post, he wrote, "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" He argued any limits on AI are part of a "SICK conspiracy."

Administration's position

Trump questions why industry leaders would call for regulations

Trump's administration has already intervened with Anthropic, an AI company, to prevent potential risks.

In the course of its uncomfortable history with the Trump administration, Anthropic has faced scrutiny from the Pentagon over security concerns, even facing a temporary ban on one of its more advanced models.

The president further questioned why industry leaders would call for regulations that could lead to their downfall, calling fears of AI taking over the world a "HOAX."

Regulation advocates

Tech leaders call for more government oversight of AI

Tech leaders like Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Elon Musk have called for more government oversight of AI.

They aim to ensure that the technology is developed safely and legally while also promoting economic growth and national security.

On Monday, Microsoft also released a code of conduct for human control over AI after warnings from experts about its capabilities.

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Political fallout

Trump's opposition to AI regulation could have political implications

Trump's opposition to AI regulation could have political implications ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Many voters are concerned about job losses and education issues due to AI.

Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel compared Amodei's essay to driving down a dark road with headlights off, urging Trump to take control before it's too late.

He said, "It's time to turn the lights on, put both hands on the wheel, and regain control before it's too late."

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Regulation stance

Vice President JD Vance calls for smart regulation of technology

Vice President JD Vance has also weighed in on the issue, saying Americans shouldn't be scared of AI.

He called for smart regulation of technology while cautioning against a potential "Trojan horse" scenario where tech companies seek government help.

The Trump administration continues to downplay risks highlighted by AI companies despite growing concerns over job losses and education issues due to the technology.

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