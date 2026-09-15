Trump says he's AI's best 'guardrail' amid 'SICK conspiracy'
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has dismissed calls for increased government oversight of artificial intelligence (AI), claiming that he is a sufficient "guardrail" against rogue technology. In a social media post, he wrote, "The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" He argued any limits on AI are part of a "SICK conspiracy."
Administration's position
Trump questions why industry leaders would call for regulations
Trump's administration has already intervened with Anthropic, an AI company, to prevent potential risks.
In the course of its uncomfortable history with the Trump administration, Anthropic has faced scrutiny from the Pentagon over security concerns, even facing a temporary ban on one of its more advanced models.
The president further questioned why industry leaders would call for regulations that could lead to their downfall, calling fears of AI taking over the world a "HOAX."
Regulation advocates
Tech leaders call for more government oversight of AI
Tech leaders like Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Sam Altman, and Elon Musk have called for more government oversight of AI.
They aim to ensure that the technology is developed safely and legally while also promoting economic growth and national security.
On Monday, Microsoft also released a code of conduct for human control over AI after warnings from experts about its capabilities.
Political fallout
Trump's opposition to AI regulation could have political implications
Trump's opposition to AI regulation could have political implications ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.
Many voters are concerned about job losses and education issues due to AI.
Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel compared Amodei's essay to driving down a dark road with headlights off, urging Trump to take control before it's too late.
He said, "It's time to turn the lights on, put both hands on the wheel, and regain control before it's too late."
Regulation stance
Vice President JD Vance calls for smart regulation of technology
Vice President JD Vance has also weighed in on the issue, saying Americans shouldn't be scared of AI.
He called for smart regulation of technology while cautioning against a potential "Trojan horse" scenario where tech companies seek government help.
The Trump administration continues to downplay risks highlighted by AI companies despite growing concerns over job losses and education issues due to the technology.