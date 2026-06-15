'Difficult guy': Trump criticizes Netanyahu, says he should be thankful
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him "He's a very difficult guy." The criticism came during an interview with The New York Times. Trump added that Netanyahu should be grateful to the US for brokering a peace deal with Iran. "To be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this," he said. He added, "If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours."
Deal conditions
Trump warns military action could resume against Iran
Trump also warned that military action could resume against Iran if negotiations for a final nuclear agreement fail. He said he would either restart attacks or make the US "the guardian of the Middle East" in exchange for 20% of the region's revenues. This warning came after Netanyahu's actions in Lebanon threatened ongoing US-Iran negotiations, further frustrating Trump.
Deal announcement
Deal to end US-Iran war reached
Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete." He said the US will end its naval blockade and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. The deal aims to permanently end military operations and resume talks on unresolved issues, including Tehran's nuclear program.
Deal confirmation
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister confirms peace deal memorandum signing
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed a memorandum for a peace deal would be signed on June 19. He said military operations would end immediately and the US naval blockade against Iran would be lifted. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council also announced a ceasefire under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's guidance.