Trump said Israel should be grateful for deal with Iran

'Difficult guy': Trump criticizes Netanyahu, says he should be thankful

By Snehil Singh 10:12 am Jun 15, 202610:12 am

What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him "He's a very difficult guy." The criticism came during an interview with The New York Times. Trump added that Netanyahu should be grateful to the US for brokering a peace deal with Iran. "To be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this," he said. He added, "If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours."