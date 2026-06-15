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Home / News / World News / 'Difficult guy': Trump criticizes Netanyahu, says he should be thankful
'Difficult guy': Trump criticizes Netanyahu, says he should be thankful
Trump said Israel should be grateful for deal with Iran

'Difficult guy': Trump criticizes Netanyahu, says he should be thankful

By Snehil Singh
Jun 15, 2026
10:12 am
What's the story

United States President Donald Trump has publicly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him "He's a very difficult guy." The criticism came during an interview with The New York Times. Trump added that Netanyahu should be grateful to the US for brokering a peace deal with Iran. "To be honest with you, he should be very thankful to us for doing this," he said. He added, "If Iran had a nuclear weapon, Israel wouldn't be around for two hours."

Deal conditions

Trump warns military action could resume against Iran

Trump also warned that military action could resume against Iran if negotiations for a final nuclear agreement fail. He said he would either restart attacks or make the US "the guardian of the Middle East" in exchange for 20% of the region's revenues. This warning came after Netanyahu's actions in Lebanon threatened ongoing US-Iran negotiations, further frustrating Trump.

Deal announcement

Deal to end US-Iran war reached

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that "The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete." He said the US will end its naval blockade and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route. The deal aims to permanently end military operations and resume talks on unresolved issues, including Tehran's nuclear program.

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Deal confirmation

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister confirms peace deal memorandum signing

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi confirmed a memorandum for a peace deal would be signed on June 19. He said military operations would end immediately and the US naval blockade against Iran would be lifted. The Iranian Supreme National Security Council also announced a ceasefire under Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's guidance.

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