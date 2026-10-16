Trump criticizes Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukraine's refinery attacks amid tensions
World
In a recent interview, Donald Trump called Ukraine's president, Zelensky, "not a good guy for us to deal with," and criticized Ukraine's attacks on Russian oil refineries, calling them "a disgrace."
His comments come as the US and Ukraine navigate rocky relations over the ongoing war with Russia.
Zelensky meets NATO despite Trump comments
Trump said negotiating with Zelensky was tougher than dealing with Putin, blaming past US leadership for today's conflict.
Meanwhile, Zelensky has been busy meeting NATO and European leaders to keep support strong, even as he's voiced frustration over Trump's stance.
The situation highlights just how complicated global alliances have become.