Trump slams Zelenskyy after Ukraine strikes Russian oil terminal
What's the story
Ukraine has launched a major drone attack on Russia, hitting an oil terminal in Saint Petersburg. The strike comes despite United States President Donald Trump's request to refrain from targeting Russian energy infrastructure. The attack has further strained relations between Kyiv and Washington as Ukraine fears losing vital support ahead of another winter of Russian aggression. In this regard, Trump said of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he "doesn't want to end this war, and probably never did."
Sanction waiver
Trump waives sanctions on Russian diesel imports
Trump has waived sanctions on imports of Russian diesel. He also invoked a waiver exempting Russia from economic penalties mandated by the US Congress.
In a Truth Social post, Trump said he doesn't want to do anything that would drive Russia away from negotiations to end the war in Ukraine.
He also accused Zelenskyy of not wanting to end the war with Russia.
Peace negotiations
Zelensky says he is in 'nonstop communication' with US officials
Zelenskyy responded to Trump's criticism by saying he is in "nonstop communication" with US officials to work toward peace.
He said they are doing everything possible to ensure America's position is strong and helps bring peace closer.
Despite this, Ukraine continues its long-range strikes into Russia.
Russia's defense ministry claimed it shot down over 1,000 Ukrainian drones during the weekend attack on Saint Petersburg Oil Terminal.
Attack aftermath
Residents describe their experiences during the attack
Ukraine's Fire Point company confirmed that a fire broke out at the terminal after the attack.
The strike killed one person and injured five others, damaging residential homes as well.
Residents described their experiences during the attack, with one saying they saw "one bright flash" and were shaken up by it. Another resident recalled hearing a roar and quickly hiding in a bathroom.
Support criticism
Zelensky hopes Trump will change his attitude toward Putin
Zelenskyy has criticized the US for waiving sanctions on Russian diesel imports, saying it strengthens President Vladimir Putin's war against Ukraine.
He also complained about restricted access to Starlink systems for Ukrainian military drones and blocked intelligence sharing during ballistic missile attacks.
Despite these challenges, Zelenskyy hopes Trump will change his attitude toward Putin and continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.