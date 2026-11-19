Trump defends meeting Xi and Putin, expresses uncertainty after presidency
Donald Trump is defending his choice to meet both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin together, saying their respect for him could actually boost US diplomatic efforts.
He did express uncertainty about how things might play out with them after his presidency.
Breakthroughs unlikely between China and Russia
Trump blamed past US policies for letting China and Russia grow closer, pointing to their energy partnership as a big reason.
The meeting comes as nuclear arms talks and the war in Ukraine keep tensions high, but experts say major breakthroughs are unlikely because of deep-rooted differences between the countries.