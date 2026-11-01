Trump defends NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang after Chinese intelligence report
US President Donald Trump has spoken up for NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, calling him a "great, brilliant person" after a report said he had been a target of a suspected Chinese intelligence operation.
The buzz started because of his alleged connection to Alice Huang, who is reportedly tied to Chinese intelligence.
Trump emphasized the need to protect key tech leaders like Jensen.
Megaspeed Executive Alice Huang under scrutiny
Alice Huang, a Chinese national and senior executive at Singapore-based data center company Megaspeed, is under scrutiny for possible links to Chinese intelligence.
Her ties with Jensen have raised eyebrows, especially since the US has been investigating Megaspeed over how NVIDIA equipment was handled at its Malaysian data center.
Megaspeed says it is working on the issue as Alice steps back from her role.
NVIDIA downplays Jensen Huang concerns
NVIDIA is not too worried. Its spokesperson, John Rizzo, said "Jensen's interactions with Huang [Alice] are not unusual or unexpected. Meetings with customers are part of a CEO's job; Jensen talks with thousands of customer executives every year."
Plus, Jensen Huang previously advised Trump on AI policy, showing just how important he is in tech right now.