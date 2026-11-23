Trump defends NVIDIA's Jensen Huang amid alleged China chip smuggling
Donald Trump is standing up for NVIDIA boss Jensen Huang, who's caught in the middle of claims that AI chips were illegally sold to China.
Trump told CNBC he believes Huang "did not know" about the sales and wondered why he'd put himself at that risk.
The controversy links back to alleged smuggling through Megaspeed's Alice Huang, who has personal ties to Jensen.
Trump says he convinced NVIDIA board
Trump also shared that he convinced NVIDIA's board to bring Huang back after a recent resignation, saying he spoke to them and convinced them. He stressed how important Huang is for NVIDIA's future.
Meanwhile, the smuggling allegations center on a network in which Li Ming was a central operator, now facing fraud charges in Singapore, with NVIDIA launching its own investigation into possible foreign intelligence connections.